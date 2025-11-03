Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 49.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 255.16 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 49.88% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 255.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 242.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales255.16242.13 5 OPM %10.2810.57 -PBDT28.5422.71 26 PBT21.8916.57 32 NP18.5412.37 50
