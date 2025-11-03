EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 169.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.53% to Rs 202.03 croreNet profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 169.09% to Rs 159.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.53% to Rs 202.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 167.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales202.03167.62 21 OPM %30.0032.60 -PBDT177.3478.09 127 PBT174.0875.11 132 NP159.4659.26 169
