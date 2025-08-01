Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers rises as sales grow 17% YoY in July 2025

VST Tillers rises as sales grow 17% YoY in July 2025

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

VST Tillers Tractors rose 1.81% to Rs 4,645.35 after the company's total sales surged 16.74% to 6,471 units in July 2025 from 5,543 units sold in July 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales dropped 9.48% in July 2025 from 7,149 units sold in June 2025.

The company's power tiller sales jumped 18.06% to 6,026 units in July 2025 as against 5,104 units sold in July 2024. Tractor sales rose 1.37% to 445 units in July 2025, compared to 439 units sold in July 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

