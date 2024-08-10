W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 10.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.18% to Rs 24.24 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co rose 10.22% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.18% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.2417.67 37 OPM %13.8216.53 -PBDT5.234.87 7 PBT4.824.58 5 NP3.022.74 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content