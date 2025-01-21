Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alivus Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Avantel Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2025.

Avantel Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2025.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd surged 6.82% to Rs 1178.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5071 shares in the past one month.

 

Avantel Ltd spiked 6.10% to Rs 143.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd soared 5.43% to Rs 517.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12899 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

How to trade in Paytm, Zomato post Q3 results? Charts hint at diverse trend

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,150; FMCG, Health, IT, gain, Financials weigh

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE: BJP says party will provide free education to needy students of Delhi if voted to power

Sitharaman, Budget, Bahi-khata

Analysts rule out pre-budget market rally; Trump, Q3FY25 earnings in focus

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd advanced 4.99% to Rs 366.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd gained 4.22% to Rs 157. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Venus Remedies jumps after renewing EU GMP certification

Venus Remedies jumps after renewing EU GMP certification

Intl Travel House tanks as PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 5-cr in Q3 FY25

Intl Travel House tanks as PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 5-cr in Q3 FY25

Sunteck Realty soars on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 43 cr in Q3

Sunteck Realty soars on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 43 cr in Q3

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Nifty trades below 23,200; realty shares plunge

Nifty trades below 23,200; realty shares plunge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon