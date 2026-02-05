Waaree Energies secures 150 MW solar module order in the US

Waaree Energies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, has received an order to supply 150 MW of solar modules from a renowned solar power developer operating as an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

In an exchange filing, the company said the supply of the solar modules will be executed over the years 2026 and 2027.

Waaree Energies clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and is fully compliant with applicable regulatory norms.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported a 115.64% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,062.46 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 492.69 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations soared 118.81% YoY to Rs 7,565.05 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter rose 0.03% to 3,103 on the BSE.

