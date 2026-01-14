Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies secures solar power project of Rs 102.75 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies secures solar power project of Rs 102.75 cr

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 25MWac/35MWp on a turnkey basis along with Evacuation Infrastructure of 50MW. The contract, valued at Rs 102.75 crore, is placed by one of the largest manufacturers of pig iron and castings & seamless tubes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Victory Electric Vehicles International loses charge on debut

NSE SME Victory Electric Vehicles International loses charge on debut

Punjab & Sind Bank rises for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank rises for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank up for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.29%, gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.29%, gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsJKBose 10th Result 2026 OutQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band