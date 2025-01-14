Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Bharat Road Network Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Gujarat State Financial Corporation and Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2025.

Bharat Road Network Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Gujarat State Financial Corporation and Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2025.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd soared 17.25% to Rs 1115 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Bharat Road Network Ltd surged 14.60% to Rs 44.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6369 shares in the past one month.

United Drilling Tools Ltd spiked 12.86% to Rs 267.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2501 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

malibu mansion, la fires

Here's how this $9 million mansion survived California's brutal wildfires

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Weather in Prayagraj: Temperature dips in Prayagraj, devotees shiver

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Urja Global shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting Q3FY25 results

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Research, innovation in scientific institutions part of temperament of new India, says PM Modi

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,550; Nifty at 23,170; BSE Mid, Smallcap up 1%

Gujarat State Financial Corporation jumped 11.43% to Rs 19.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20526 shares in the past one month.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd spurt 10.32% to Rs 11.33. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15977 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Comm gains on partnership with JLR for data-driven cars

Tata Comm gains on partnership with JLR for data-driven cars

Indobell Insulations hits the roof on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Indobell Insulations hits the roof on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 141 crore

Himadri Speciality Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 141 crore

Angel One Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

Angel One Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon