WAISL standalone net profit declines 46.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 141.88 crore

Net profit of WAISL declined 46.97% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 141.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales141.88126.64 12 OPM %49.0160.24 -PBDT60.3266.74 -10 PBT29.8145.37 -34 NP22.0741.62 -47

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

