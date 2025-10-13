Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Plunges as Trump Threatens China With Tariff Hike, Renewing Trade War Fears

Wall Street Plunges as Trump Threatens China With Tariff Hike, Renewing Trade War Fears

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Stocks tumbled globally after Trump canceled talks with Xi and vowed massive tariffs on China's rare earth exports. Tech, oil, and steel sectors led losses while bond yields fell sharply amid investor flight to safety.

The Nasdaq plummeted 820.20 points or 3.7 percent to 22,204.43, the S&P 500 tumbled 182.60 points or 2.7 percent to 6,552.51 and the Dow slumped 878.82 points or 1.9 percent to 45,479.60.

Wall Street saw a sell-off after President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate against Chinas new export controls on rare earths. Calling China very hostile, he announced plans for a massive increase in tariffs and canceled a meeting with President Xi Jinping. The move sparked fears of a renewed U.S.China trade war, shaking investor confidence and prompting traders to lock in recent market gains amid valuation concerns.

 

University of Michigan released a report that showed its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment was virtually unchanged in the month of October. its consumer sentiment index edged down to 55.0 in October from 55.1 in September. On the inflation front, the University of Michigan said year-ahead inflation expectations ebbed to 4.6 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September. Long-run inflation expectations held steady at 3.7 percent.

Semiconductor and computer hardware stocks witnessed substantial weakness, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plummeting by 6.3 percent and 5.8 percent. Oil service stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of crude oil, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 5.4 percent to its lowest closing level in nearly two months. Steel, networking, banking and transportation stocks also showed significant moved to the downside, as broad based weakness emerged on Wall Street.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.0 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 1.7 percent. The major European markets too moved downwards while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both tumbled by 1.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries surged in reaction to Trump's threats against China. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, plunged 9.7 bps to 4.05 percent, hitting its lowest closing level in well over three weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

FinTechs can bridge digital divides, foster healthy competition, and drive innovation: RBI governor

FinTechs can bridge digital divides, foster healthy competition, and drive innovation: RBI governor

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon