Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

A latest official update has stated that India stands at the cusp of a new era powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), where technology is transforming lives and shaping the nation's progress. AI is no longer limited to research labs or big corporations. It is reaching citizens at every level. Initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the Centres of Excellence for AI are at the heart of this transformation. They are expanding access to computing power, supporting research, and helping startups and institutions create solutions that directly benefit people. India's approach focuses on making AI open, affordable, and accessible, ensuring that innovation uplifts society as a whole.

 

India's technology sector is expanding rapidly, with annual revenues projected to cross USD 280 billion this year. Over. 6 million people are employed in the tech and AI ecosystem. The country hosts 1,800+ Global Capability Centres, including more than 500 focused on AI. India has around 1.8 lakh startups, and nearly 89% of new startups launched last year used AI in their products or services. On the NASSCOM AI Adoption Index, India scores 2.45 out of 4, showing that 87% of enterprises are actively using AI solutions. Leading sectors in AI adoption include industrial and automotive, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Together they contribute around 60 percent of AI's total value.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

FinTechs can bridge digital divides, foster healthy competition, and drive innovation: RBI governor

FinTechs can bridge digital divides, foster healthy competition, and drive innovation: RBI governor

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon