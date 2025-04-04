Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Suffers Major Crash as Tariff Fears Trigger Global Market Sell-Off

Wall Street Suffers Major Crash as Tariff Fears Trigger Global Market Sell-Off

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Trump's new tariff plan sparks a global trade war scare, sinking U.S. indexes, tech stocks and global markets while boosting treasury prices.

The Nasdaq plummeted 1,050.44 points(6%) to 16,550.61, the S&P 500 plunged 274.45 points(4.8%) to 5,396.52 and the Dow tumbled 1,696.39 points (4%) to 40,545.93.

Wall Street plunged after Trump unveiled a reciprocal tariff plan, proposing a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports, excluding those under the USMCA. Countries like Cambodia, Laos, Madagascar, and Vietnam will face tariffs nearing 50% while Chinas total rate will hit 54% with existing duties. Canada and the EU are preparing countermeasures. Fears of a global trade war are rising, with potential inflation and economic disruption.

 

Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. service sector growth slowed by more than anticipated in the month of March. It said its services PMI fell to 50.8 in March after inching up to 53.5 in February. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 53.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plummeting by 13.6% to its lowest closing level in over a year. Semiconductor stocks are substantially weak, as reflected by the 9.9% nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Banking stocks substantially moved downwards, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 9.9% to its lowest intraday level in almost seven months. Networking, oil producer and transportation stocks were considerably weak amid a broad based sell-off on Wall Street.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.8% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.5%. The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 3.3%, the German DAX Index dove by 3.0% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.6%.

In the bond market, treasuries skyrocketed in reaction to Trump's tariff announcement. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, plunged 14.1 bps to a five-month closing low of 4.05%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UCO Bank's total advances jump 18% YoY in Q4 FY25

UCO Bank's total advances jump 18% YoY in Q4 FY25

HDFC Bank gains after avg deposits climb 16% YoY to Rs 25.27 lakh crore in Q4 FY25

HDFC Bank gains after avg deposits climb 16% YoY to Rs 25.27 lakh crore in Q4 FY25

Ksolves India Ltd Slides 4.86%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.77%

Ksolves India Ltd Slides 4.86%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.77%

Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon