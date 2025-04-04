Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank gains after avg deposits climb 16% YoY to Rs 25.27 lakh crore in Q4 FY25

HDFC Bank gains after avg deposits climb 16% YoY to Rs 25.27 lakh crore in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

HDFC Bank added 2.11% to Rs 1831.50 after the bank's average deposits stood at Rs 25,27,900 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of around 15.8% as compared with Rs 21,83,600 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks period end deposits jumped 14.1% to Rs 27,14,500 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 23,79,800 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitization/assignment) stood at Rs 26,95,500 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of around 7.3% as compared with Rs 25,12,500 crore as of 31st March 2024.

 

The Banks period end advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) increased 7.7% to Rs 27,73,500 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 25,75,800 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks average CASA deposits stood at Rs 8,28,900 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of 5.7% as against 7,84,400 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks period end CASA deposits increased 3.9% to Rs 9,44,500 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,08,800 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 650 pts to 75,650 on tariffs; Pharma, Metal fall 4%

stock market trading

UCO Bank shares rise 3% on healthy Q4 provisional business update; details

Waqf Protest, Protest

LIVE news updates: 2 JDU leaders resign over party's support to Waqf Bill

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares up 2% on reporting 14% rise in period-end deposits YoY

Rama Rao

KTR praises Hyderabad University students as SC halts tree felling

HDFC Bank is private sector lender As of 31st December 2024, the Bank's distribution network was at 9,143 branches and 21,049 ATMs across 4,101 cities / towns as against 8,091 branches and 20,688 ATMS across 3,872 cities / towns as of 31st December 2023.

The bank reported 2.21% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16,735.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16,372.54 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total income rose 7.02% YoY to Rs 87,460.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ksolves India Ltd Slides 4.86%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.77%

Ksolves India Ltd Slides 4.86%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.77%

Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

Veranda RACE signs MoU with NEMI Education

UltraTech to acquire wall putty maker Wonder WallCare at EV of Rs 235 crore

UltraTech to acquire wall putty maker Wonder WallCare at EV of Rs 235 crore

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty below 23,100

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty below 23,100

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon