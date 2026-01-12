Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy gets Andhra Pradesh govt nod for 4-GW solar cell, module plant

Websol Energy gets Andhra Pradesh govt nod for 4-GW solar cell, module plant

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Websol Energy System said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved its proposal to set up a greenfield 4 GW solar cell and solar module manufacturing facility at MPSEZ, Naidupeta in Tirupati district.

The approval was granted through a government order issued by the states Industries & Commerce Department, following a memorandum of understanding signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on November 15, 2025, the company said in a statement.

Under the approval, the state government has extended an incentive package that includes allotment of land, fixed capital investment subsidy, power tariff reimbursement, electricity duty exemption, subsidy on industrial water charges, and exemption from stamp duty and registration charges.

 

As part of the project, Websol also plans to set up a 100 MW captive solar power plant to support the manufacturing facility. The captive plant is expected to ensure reliable access to renewable energy and help achieve operating cost efficiencies, the company added.

Commenting on this Government Order, Sohan Lal Agarwal, MD, Websol Energy System said: As India advances its renewable energy ambitions alongside the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the approval received from the Government of Andhra Pradesh allows Websol to make a meaningful and exciting contribution with its own expansion plans.

Also Read

Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink

Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink to step down amid falling beer sales

rare earth magnet, magnet

US hosts meet of G-7 ministers on rare earths amid China-Japan tensions

Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 190pts, Nifty at 25,750; US-India trade talk tomorrow; Budget on Feb 1

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V

OnePlus Nord 6 series: 9,000mAh battery, Qualcomm chips, Google AI expected

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Income Tax Act, 2025 to replace the 1961 law from April 1: Explained

The supportive industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh provides a strong manufacturing platform for executing our 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module growth strategy. We look forward to keeping our stakeholders updated on the developments of this expansion plan.

Websol Energy System manufactures solar photovoltaic cells and modules in India. The company supplies solar cells primarily within India, supporting module manufacturers to comply with Domestic Content Requirement norms, while its modules are marketed both in India and internationally.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 46.32 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.3% from Rs 41.98 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 17.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 168.22 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Websol Energy System rose 0.77% to Rs 83.79 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro speculative net longs stay near two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs stay near two and half year high

Embassy Developments rises as Q3 FY26 pre-sales jump 240% QoQ to Rs 1,392 cr

Embassy Developments rises as Q3 FY26 pre-sales jump 240% QoQ to Rs 1,392 cr

Sensex, Nifty inch up on positive global cues; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty inch up on positive global cues; European mrkt decline

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib Tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib Tablets

Jindal Stainless Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance