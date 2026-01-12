Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs stay near two and half year high

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market stays at a two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 162812 contracts in the data reported through January 06, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 5351 net long contracts.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

