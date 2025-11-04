Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 125.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 6.48 croreNet profit of Veeram Securities rose 125.35% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.485.21 24 OPM %33.185.57 -PBDT2.150.91 136 PBT2.150.91 136 NP1.600.71 125
