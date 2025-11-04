Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 81.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 81.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 1012.75 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 81.90% to Rs 88.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 1012.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 942.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1012.75942.57 7 OPM %12.9910.35 -PBDT135.6794.86 43 PBT103.0165.09 58 NP88.9348.89 82

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

