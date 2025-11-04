Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 222.25 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 29.64% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 222.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 184.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales222.25184.10 21 OPM %11.6511.64 -PBDT25.9519.95 30 PBT22.3216.25 37 NP16.4912.72 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 81.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 81.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 125.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 125.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 443.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 443.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 9.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 9.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon