Weizmann consolidated net profit declines 11.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 35.88 croreNet profit of Weizmann declined 11.56% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.8831.44 14 OPM %11.1512.09 -PBDT3.943.74 5 PBT2.833.03 -7 NP1.992.25 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content