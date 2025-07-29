Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 41.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 3551.49 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp rose 41.20% to Rs 350.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 248.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 3551.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3137.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3551.493137.23 13 OPM %14.7811.92 -PBDT545.83390.07 40 PBT461.05305.24 51 NP350.42248.18 41
