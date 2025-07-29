Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 152.94 croreNet profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 10.34% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 152.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales152.94156.77 -2 OPM %10.048.66 -PBDT13.5512.31 10 PBT13.1911.93 11 NP12.2711.12 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content