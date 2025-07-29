Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 152.94 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 10.34% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 152.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales152.94156.77 -2 OPM %10.048.66 -PBDT13.5512.31 10 PBT13.1911.93 11 NP12.2711.12 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 5.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Citizen Infoline standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 16.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Gayatri BioOrganics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

