Citizen Infoline standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.89% to Rs 1.35 croreNet profit of Citizen Infoline rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 70.89% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.350.79 71 OPM %2.22-10.13 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
