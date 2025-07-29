Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 600.81 croreNet profit of Greenply Industries declined 14.06% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 600.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 583.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales600.81583.88 3 OPM %8.739.14 -PBDT47.1248.70 -3 PBT31.7533.72 -6 NP28.4233.07 -14
