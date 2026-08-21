Welspun Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2026.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2026.

Welspun Corp Ltd soared 15.91% to Rs 2323 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42772 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd surged 10.09% to Rs 644. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10232 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd spiked 9.06% to Rs 110.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79340 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd exploded 7.99% to Rs 3126.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27444 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd gained 7.60% to Rs 290.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81426 shares in the past one month.

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