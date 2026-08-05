Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.38%, Gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1777.9, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% gain in NIFTY and a 40.79% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1777.9, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 15.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13032.3, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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