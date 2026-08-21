Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd, MPDL Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd and UR Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2026.

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd, MPDL Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd and UR Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2026.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 124.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40601 shares in the past one month.

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 151.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 681 shares in the past one month.

MPDL Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 41.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1040 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 465.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1950 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd spurt 19.94% to Rs 3.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

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