Kemistar Corporation standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.151.24 -7 OPM %10.4312.90 -PBDT0.120.16 -25 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.080.11 -27
