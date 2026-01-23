Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 15.22% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.987.3790.1191.725.174.515.014.413.713.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News