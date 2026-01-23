Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 15.22% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.987.37 -5 OPM %90.1191.72 -PBDT5.174.51 15 PBT5.014.41 14 NP3.713.22 15

