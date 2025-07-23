Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 62.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 653.25 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 62.15% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 653.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 613.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales653.25613.65 6 OPM %13.0612.81 -PBDT56.6953.90 5 PBT1.664.52 -63 NP1.233.25 -62
