Solid Stone Company standalone net profit declines 61.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 6.30 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.307.27 -13 OPM %16.5114.72 -PBDT0.530.63 -16 PBT0.210.40 -48 NP0.120.31 -61
