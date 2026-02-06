Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 233.10 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech declined 3.72% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 233.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 195.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales233.10195.02 20 OPM %10.4612.63 -PBDT27.6727.28 1 PBT19.9720.34 -2 NP15.0015.58 -4

