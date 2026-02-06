Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 233.10 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech declined 3.72% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 233.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 195.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.233.10195.0210.4612.6327.6727.2819.9720.3415.0015.58

