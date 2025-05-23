Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 4.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 202.71 croreNet profit of Windlas Biotech declined 4.18% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 202.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.81% to Rs 60.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.43% to Rs 759.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales202.71171.29 18 759.88630.96 20 OPM %12.6012.85 -12.3812.39 - PBDT29.1626.17 11 107.7490.54 19 PBT20.8222.63 -8 79.7677.09 3 NP16.2816.99 -4 60.9958.19 5
