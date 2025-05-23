Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 38.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 38.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 42.39% to Rs 1853.28 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 38.73% to Rs 117.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.39% to Rs 1853.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1301.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.61% to Rs 326.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 5234.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4206.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1853.281301.53 42 5234.144206.65 24 OPM %11.5411.49 -11.4911.71 - PBDT196.95134.15 47 547.04426.34 28 PBT180.90122.06 48 491.24382.30 28 NP117.2484.51 39 326.48248.07 32

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

