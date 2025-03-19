Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / UCBs must be mindful of responsibilities: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

UCBs must be mindful of responsibilities: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivers the Monetary Policy statement in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra today asked urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to be mindful of their responsibilities, especially in view of the trust reposed in them by depositors. They must maintain high standards of customer service to build and retain trust.
 
The RBI governor’s observation assumes significance in light of the RBI’s restrictions, including curbs on deposit withdrawals at Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank. Financial irregularities at the bank were first detected during an internal audit, which revealed significant cash shortages at the bank’s branches in the city.
 
The governor, in his interaction with managing directors and chief executives of select UCBs, said banks play an important role in serving people at the grassroots level and deepening financial inclusion. The Reserve Bank will continue to support the sector in its growth ambitions.
 
 
UCBs were also advised to ensure that they remain operationally resilient, including against IT and cyber-related risks, the RBI said in a statement.
 
The meeting was part of the Reserve Bank's series of engagements with its regulated entities.
 
Representatives from industry bodies, namely the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC) and the National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies Limited (NAFCUB), also participated in the meeting.
 
RBI Deputy Governors M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with executive directors in charge of regulation and supervision, also attended the meeting. The participants shared their feedback and gave various suggestions during the interactive session of the meeting.
 

Topics : RBI Governor RBI Urban cooperative banks

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

