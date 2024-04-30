Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 73.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 40.16 crore
Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 73.22% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.21% to Rs 14.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 142.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.1636.11 11 142.68119.44 19 OPM %8.1219.11 -16.7717.23 - PBDT3.917.04 -44 24.2319.00 28 PBT2.576.10 -58 18.8015.26 23 NP1.967.32 -73 14.2414.21 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical to consider fund raising

Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the March 2024 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 50.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the December 2023 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon