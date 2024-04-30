Business Standard
DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 191.70% to Rs 14.41 crore
Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 138.46% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 191.70% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.95% to Rs 8.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.37% to Rs 47.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.414.94 192 47.2627.74 70 OPM %24.7135.43 -32.9235.72 - PBDT2.641.58 67 13.279.32 42 PBT2.281.04 119 11.288.24 37 NP1.860.78 138 8.645.92 46
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

