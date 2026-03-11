Wipro Ltd soars 1.63%

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.2, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.62% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.2, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 23992.55. The Sensex is at 77251.97, down 1.22%. Wipro Ltd has dropped around 6.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30024, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 191.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

