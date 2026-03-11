Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 2.08%, up for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1312.7, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 6.86% gain in NIFTY and a 15.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1312.7, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 24010.95. The Sensex is at 77280.41, down 1.18%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 13.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23253.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1311.6, up 1.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

