Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro skid after Q3 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 3119 cr

Wipro skid after Q3 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 3119 cr

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Wipro tumbled 9.07% to Rs 243 after the company reported a 3.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore despite a 3.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 7% while revenue from operations increased 5.54% in Q3 FY26.

Adjusted for impact of labour code changes, net income for the quarter was Rs 3,360 crore ($374.3 million), increase of 3.6% QoQ and 0.3% YoY.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 6.59% YoY to Rs 3,145 crore during the quarter.

 

In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at $2,622 million, registering a increase of 3.8% QoQ and up 5.5% YoY.

IT services segment revenue was at $2,635.4 million in Q3 FY26, marking the growth of 1.2% QoQ and 0.2% YoY. IT services operating margin for Q3 FY26 was 17.6%, expansion of 0.9% QoQ and 0.1% on YoY basis.

Also Read

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Why Elon Musk is seeking $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in court

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada weighs sending troops to Greenland despite Trump tariff threat

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Stocks trade at 96% premium on BSE, 95% NSE in pre-open

Brokerages Wipro Q3 Results Review

Wipro down 9% as fall in Q3 profit, muted guidance keep brokerages cautious

Tech Mahindra share price in focus after Q3 results

TechM shares jump after 'all-around beat' in Q3 show; check stock outlook

Total bookings stood at $3,335 million in Q3 FY26, down 5.7% YoY in constant currency. Large deal bookings stood at $871 million in Q3 FY26, down 8.4% YoY in constant currency.

The company said that its closing employee count in IT Services stood at 242,021 in Q3 FY26. Voluntary attrition was at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Looking ahead, the company said that it expects revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,635 million to $2,688 million. This translates to sequential guidance of 0% to 2.0% in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, said In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer (CFO), said Our IT services operating margins at 17.6% expanded both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. This is our best margin performance in last few years. Our continued focus on execution rigour also reflects in our strong operating cash flow of 135% of net income in Q3. We are also pleased to share that the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share which will take the total payout for the year to $1.3 Billion.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The record date has been fixed as 27 January 2026 and dividend will be paid on 14 February 2026.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The counter added 2.73% to end at Rs 267.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of Defrail Technologies list in MT group

Shares of Defrail Technologies list in MT group

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal list in B Group

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal list in B Group

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; China clocks GDP growth of 4.5% in Q4

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; China clocks GDP growth of 4.5% in Q4

Stock Alert: RIL, L&T Finance, Yes Bank, Tata Technologies, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Stock Alert: RIL, L&T Finance, Yes Bank, Tata Technologies, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayEuropean Union US Tariffs WarLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance