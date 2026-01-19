Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing: Stock debuts at 96% premium on NSE

Bharat Coking Coal listing: Bharat Coking Coal, a subsidiary of Coal India, made a bumper market debut on January 19, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at ₹45 per share, marking a premium of ₹22 or 95.65 per cent to the issue price of ₹23.

On the BSE, Bharat Coking Coal's share price began trading at ₹45.21 per share, up 96.57 per cent or ₹22.21. The listing performance was above grey market indications, where the stock had been quoting around ₹36.5, implying a premium of ₹13.5 or 58.7 per cent over the issue price.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription details

Bharat Coking Coal IPO received an overwhelming investor interest, achieving an overall oversubscription of 146.87 times, driven largely by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was booked 310.81 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investor segment also showed decent demand, oversubscribing their portions by 258.16 times and 49.33 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO overview

Bharat Coking Coal IPO comprised an OFS of 465.7 million shares aggregating to ₹1,071.11 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹21 to ₹23 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from January 9 to January 13, 2026.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, along with ICICI Securities, are the book-running lead managers.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by the promoter, Coal India.