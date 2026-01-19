Aurionpro Solutions secures a multi-year deal with CSB Bank

To implement next-generation cash management platform for CSB Bank

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant win to implement its next-generation cash management platform for CSB Bank. This multi-year, multi-million-dollar engagement includes software licensing, full implementation, and an extended annual maintenance contract (AMC).

The cash management solution is a key component of Aurionpro's comprehensive, AI-native transaction banking platform, designed to transform and elevate the banking experience for the bank's corporate customers. The win adds to Aurionpro's recent projects with several major public sector banks and solidifies its position as a trusted partner among leading banks in India and globally, delivering scalable, future-ready corporate banking solutions.

Through this strategic engagement, CSB bank will modernize its cash management services, enhance customer experience, and strengthen its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital banking landscape. Aurionpro's advanced cash management platform is designed to provide corporates and institutions with seamless digital solutions, offering features such as Collections, Dividend Warrants Management, and Mandate Management.

