Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wipro wins multi-year IT transformation contract from MAHLE

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Wipro announced that is has been selected by MAHLE, a global automotive supplier, to transform their IT infrastructure with an innovative hybrid cloud solution.
MAHLE's ambition was to provide a high quality and innovative service, allowing their internal customers to focus on their core business thereby enabling sustainable growth.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As part of this multi-year project, Wipro will migrate MAHLE's two core data centres into Wipro FullStride Cloud's hybrid cloud solutions. This will enable MAHLE's IT ecosystem to support business agility, standardize and digitize their IT ecosystem while meeting all regulatory requirements.
This enhanced business flexibility will allow MAHLE to adjust their data and computing capacity consumption based on market conditions, significantly reducing their IT costs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani Group planning investment in two airports in Vietnam: Report

Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit down 55% due to higher expenses

Bina Modi to recommend Samir's appointment to Godfrey Phillips Board: Court

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina's match starts

J&K govt grants land proprietary rights to West Pakistan refugees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon