Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 47.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 33876.40 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 47.85% to Rs 3759.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2542.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 33876.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30847.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33876.4030847.6015.0711.416167.404583.104835.703269.003759.702542.90