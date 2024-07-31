Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 47.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 33876.40 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 47.85% to Rs 3759.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2542.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 33876.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30847.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33876.4030847.60 10 OPM %15.0711.41 -PBDT6167.404583.10 35 PBT4835.703269.00 48 NP3759.702542.90 48
