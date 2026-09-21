Wockhardt Ltd spurts 4.92%, gains for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2188.7, up 4.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.91% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2188.7, up 4.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 15.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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