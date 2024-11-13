Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 809.00 crore

Net Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 77.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 809.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 753.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales809.00753.00 7 OPM %13.609.56 -PBDT46.0020.00 130 PBT-9.00-35.00 74 NP-22.00-77.00 71

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

