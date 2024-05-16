Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.30% to Rs 991.61 croreNet profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 43.06% to Rs 115.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 991.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 749.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.91% to Rs 340.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 3434.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2750.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content