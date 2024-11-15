Business Standard
Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Woodsvilla reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 OPM %-33.3312.50 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 NP-0.04-0.02 -100

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

