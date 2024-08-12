Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.59% to Rs 66.54 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries declined 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.59% to Rs 66.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.66.5481.730.350.370.280.370.270.370.260.32