Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.59% to Rs 66.54 croreNet profit of Kanani Industries declined 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.59% to Rs 66.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales66.5481.73 -19 OPM %0.350.37 -PBDT0.280.37 -24 PBT0.270.37 -27 NP0.260.32 -19
