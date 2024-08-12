S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 110.66 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 110.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.66111.097.5812.208.5513.50-1.632.66-2.062.61