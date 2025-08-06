Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 76.23 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals rose 4.24% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 76.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales76.2366.33 15 OPM %9.529.15 -PBDT7.966.83 17 PBT6.295.13 23 NP3.443.30 4
